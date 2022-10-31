Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.97 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

