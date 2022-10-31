Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $90.96 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

