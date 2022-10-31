Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $51,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHS. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 1.9 %

CHS stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $740.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

