Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 170,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,305,357 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

