Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CHRD stock opened at $151.07 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.81 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $789.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 32.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

