Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHR shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 3.1 %

CHR stock opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$4.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.