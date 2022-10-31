Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg Sells 24,049 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $214.50 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

