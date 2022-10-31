Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg Sells 24,049 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $214.50 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.37.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
