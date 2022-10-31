Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.62 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.