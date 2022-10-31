Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.93-$2.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,720. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

