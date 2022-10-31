Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 25.5% in October

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 454.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 176,100 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Friday. 1,730,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

