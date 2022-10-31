CIBC Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 61.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.82. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at C$7,123,176.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.