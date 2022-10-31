Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 2.6 %

CI opened at $324.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.74. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $325.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.