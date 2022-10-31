Cincinnati Financial Corp Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $35,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE APD traded down $3.90 on Monday, reaching $250.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

