CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

CIR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CIR opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $185.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

