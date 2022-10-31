Citigroup Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $69.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

