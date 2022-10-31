Citigroup Downgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Neutral

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

