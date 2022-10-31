Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

