Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.98 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

