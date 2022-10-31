Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 67 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average is $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.