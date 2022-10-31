Clean Harbors (CLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $122.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 232.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $271,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.