Clorox (CLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) in the last few weeks:

  • 10/17/2022 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/17/2022 – Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/13/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/12/2022 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/14/2022 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/13/2022 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

CLX traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. 2,075,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,919. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

