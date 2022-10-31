Clorox (CLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) in the last few weeks:

10/17/2022 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.4 %

CLX traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. 2,075,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,919. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

