CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.87-$2.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,387. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

