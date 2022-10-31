CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CN Energy Group. Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 1,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.
CN Energy Group. Company Profile
