CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 1,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

Further Reading

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

