Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Catriona Deans Acquires 500 Shares

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Catriona Deans acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$194.97 ($136.34) per share, with a total value of A$97,485.00 ($68,171.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 16th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

