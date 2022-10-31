Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cohu by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

