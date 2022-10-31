Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.32

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.32 and last traded at $123.15, with a volume of 7548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $827,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,601.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,930 shares of company stock worth $4,547,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $7,581,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

