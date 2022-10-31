Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Hovde Group

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Community Bank System Stock Up 2.0 %
CBU stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.67.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
