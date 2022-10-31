Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Hovde Group

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Community Bank System Stock Up 2.0 %

CBU stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Community Bank System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $835,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 76.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

