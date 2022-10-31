Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Update

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Computer Services Price Performance

Shares of CSVI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. 209,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.21. Computer Services has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Computer Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Services

About Computer Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Services during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

