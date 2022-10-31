Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.90. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,272. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

