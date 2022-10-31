Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

