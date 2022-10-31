Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 339 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Paper were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 106.4% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $536,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

