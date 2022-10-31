Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $72.16 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.