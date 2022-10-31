Concord Wealth Partners Buys 800 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $22,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,390,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

