Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 2,766 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.29 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

