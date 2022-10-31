Concord Wealth Partners Has $40,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cintas were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $427.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

