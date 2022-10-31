Concord Wealth Partners Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exelon were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

