Concord Wealth Partners Has $93,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $321.50 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $334.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.58.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

