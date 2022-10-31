Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,809,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.