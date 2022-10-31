Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,681 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF opened at $14.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

