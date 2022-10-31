Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,888 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 944,675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,492,000 after acquiring an additional 515,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.