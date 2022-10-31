Concord Wealth Partners Takes $105,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,751 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,988,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $641,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,462,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.36. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

