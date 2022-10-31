Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $276,000 in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,095,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NXDT traded up 0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 12.89. 847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.05. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 11.06 and a 52 week high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.79 per share, for a total transaction of 100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 12.34 per share, with a total value of 123,054.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,639,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,909,295.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.79 per share, for a total transaction of 100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 672,930.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,559 shares of company stock worth $998,089.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

