Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $316,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. 2,017,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,218,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

