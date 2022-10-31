Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 124,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 213,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 788,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 292,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,480. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

