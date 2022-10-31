Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

