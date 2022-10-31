Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.72. 1,160,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,248,574. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

