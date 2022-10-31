Concordium Reaches One Day Volume of $698,400.00 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $64.05 million and approximately $698,400.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,403,862,502 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,336 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

