Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Acquired by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Concrete Pumping makes up approximately 3.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,130,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,098 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,699,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,876 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 669,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 496,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

