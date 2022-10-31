Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Update

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 634,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 669,223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $99,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 797,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.6 %

BBCP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 32,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,649. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

