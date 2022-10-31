ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Shares of COP opened at $127.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

